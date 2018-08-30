Falkirk’s 10 of the best: August 30

If you do anything in Falkirk this week, make sure it’s one of these fantastic local events! Here’s our pick of what’s on...

1 Murdery Mystery: James Bond and the Futuristic Killer

Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Thursday, September 6 (8pm)

Legendary agent James Bond is on the hunt for a killer. Someone has jumped Q, M is nowhere to be seen and everyone else’s name is actually a number! However, it’s not quite as simple as finding out if the murder was committed by 002 or 009 — even Bond himself is a suspect and a licence to kill won’t get him out of this one! Watch events unfold then have your chance to interrogate each subject in turn. Participants can enter as a team or try to figure it out on their own during this fun and mysterious catch the killer night

Call 01324 506850 to book tickets.

2 Grease Sing-along

The Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Saturday, September 1 (7.30pm)

It’s time to don those pink jackets and grease up those quiffs as the phenomenon that is Grease Sing-Along comes to The Hippodrome. Summer is over and the Rydell High seniors are reluctantly returning to school, ready to fall back in with old friends and trade stories. Danny Zuko, leader of the T-Birds, brags to his crew about nights spent on the beach with a mystery girl. Elsewhere, Sandy Olsson is taken under the wing of the no-nonsense Pink Ladies and shares fond memories of a brief romance with an unknown sweetheart. When it turns out that Danny and Sandy’s mismatched tales are about each other, Sandy is humiliated and Danny has to win her back.

Call 01324 506850 to reserve seats.

3 Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham

Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Friday, August 31 (7.30pm)

Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham have become a national institution with their incomparable mastery of fiddle and accordion, bringing excellence in traditional music to venues across the country. It is when they tour together that they truly shine with over quarter of a century of well-honed skills and hilarious banter delighting audiences everywhere they go.

Call 01324 506850 to book.

4 Girls Night Oot

Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Saturday, September 1 (7.30pm)

Join the girls on a hen night that you won’t forget with a smash hit retro soundtrack which features songs from the 1960s all the way through to the modern day. Songs include Hot Stuff, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, I’m Every Woman and many more.

Call 01324 506850 to reserve seats.

5 Whitney

The Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Thursday, August 30 (8pm)

This documentary reveals the story behind the rise and fall of legendary singer Whitney Houston, who sold more than 200 million album sales worldwide secured seven straight number one singles at one stage. The film makers don’t shy away from the flipside of all that success as the documentary also examines how addiction and self-destruction led to her untimely death.

Call (01324) 506850 for more information.

6 Sicilian Ghost Story

The Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Friday, August 31 (8pm)

Set in a Sicilian village at the edge of a forest, this is the story of adolescent innocence and painful reality. Giuseppe is the son of a man with mafia connections who has turned informer. One day the 13-year-old vanishes, kidnapped by those his father crossed. Luna, his classmate who loves him, refuses to accept his mysterious disappearance. She and her friend petition the townsfolk to find him but to no avail. Rebelling against the code of silence and collusion that surrounds her, Luna refuses to give up her search.

Call 01324 506850 to book tickets.

7 Movies to Musicals — Glasgow Philharmonia

Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Sunday, September 2 (7pm)

Following on from a sell-out show at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall in February, Glasgow Philharmonia bring their Movies to Musicals Show to Falkirk. Featuring a live orchestra, guest artists, a children’s cast and many more surprises, you won’t want to miss this all singing, all dancing event.

For more information call 01324 506850.

8 National Theatre Live: Julie

The Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Thursday, September 6 (7pm)

This brand new production is broadcast live from the National Theatre to cinemas. Wild and newly single, Julie throws a party. In the kitchen, Jean and Kristina clean up as the celebration heaves above them. Crossing the threshold, Julie initiates a power game with Jean — which rapidly descends into a savage fight for survival.

Call 01324 506850 for more details.

9 1950s Celebration

Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway, Bo’ness Station, Saturday, September 1 (10.45am)

All things 1950s will be celebrated at the station, where there will be steam trains, music and vintage cars.

Call 01506 822298 for more information.

10 Forth Valley Royal Hospital Cycle Festival

Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Stirling Road, Larbert, Sunday, September 2 (10am-4pm)

Falkirk Council’s Take the Right Route campaign has teamed up with NHS Forth Valley for the third annual FVRH Cycle Festival, which is free to attend.

Call 01324 504950 for more information.