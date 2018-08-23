Falkirk’s 10 of the best — August 23

Here is our round-up of some of the best events taking place across the district over the next seven days.

1 Whitney

Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Sunday August 26 (3.30pm)

This documentary reveals the story behind the rise and fall of legendary singer Whitney Houston, whose talented tonsils led to over 200 million album sales worldwide, and even gave her seven straight number one singles at one stage in her career. The film makers don’t shy away from the flipside of all that success as addiction and self destruction which led to her untimely death.

Call (01324) 506850 for more information.

2 The George Michael Story

Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Thursday, August 23 (7.30pm)

The only touring show to perform George Michael’s hits in chronological order will roll into Falkirk tonight (Thursday). From Young Guns in 1982 through to Fantasy in 2017, The George Michael Story tells the tale of the 100 million record-selling artist. The show starts with a very young George, moving through the Wham! days and into the Grammy-winning Faith album. A more mature George then takes the audience through the star’s later hits.

Call (01324) 506850 to book.

3 Open Day at Kinneil House

Kinneil House, Kinneil Estate, Bo’ness, Sunday, August 26 (Noon to 4pm)

Taking place in a setting where history and natural beauty collide, this is a rare opportunity to get an inside peak at Kinneil House, which boasts some of the best renaissance wall paintings in Scotland and the building itself dates back to the 15th century. Volunteer guides will be on hand to tell you about the structure’s amazing history and because it’s inside you won’t need to bring midge repellant.

Visit www.kinneil.org.uk for more information.

4 Mary Shelley

Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Thursday, August 23 (7.30pm)

If it had not been for young Mary Shelley’s feverish nightmare – possibly from eating too much cheddar before going up the stairs to Bedfordshire – then we wouldn’t have had Frankenstein and his electrically charged zombie monster, Boris Karloff – pictured right – who might not have become a star and we never would have enjoyed decades of mad scientist movies. This film tells the story of how she came up with that story and also details her eventful life.

Call (01324) 506850 for more information.

5 Latrice Royale: Here’s To Life

Warehouse, Burnbank Road, Falkirk, Friday, August 24 (7pm)

The star of reality show Rupaul’s Drag Race will be regaling the Warehouse faithful with some cracking anecdotes that would have Hollywood executives looking to greenlight Tootsie 2.

Visit www.warehouse.co.uk for more information.

6 Classic Music Live Falkirk presents Ben Eames in Concert

Studio, Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Friday, August 24 (7.30pm)

Talented pianist Ben Eames steps into the breach for this Classic Music Live Falkirk gig after the withdrawal of Adam Kilgour. Super sub Ben will be showing the audience his dexterity all over the keyboard – and not just the white keys, but those fiddly smaller black ones as well. His trophy cabinet is full of awards from the Edinburgh Competitions Festival, including the Horace Fellowes Medal (2014) for chamber music recital and the Chopin Medal (2012) for Chopin piano recital. His solo shows feature classical hits from big names like Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, Debussy, Prokofiev, Rachmaninov and Liszt. Enjoy.

Call (01324) 713746 for more details.

7 Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation

Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Friday, August (4.30pm)

Adam Sandler dressed up as Dracula in a scene from his 2007 belly buster I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry and the Sandman’s mind immediately started to click into gear. Low and behold, in 2012 he brought us his animated tribute to Universal Studio’s horror stars and the hospitality industry Hotel Transylvania, followed by Hotel Transylvania 2 in 2015. This latest epic has Drac and the gang leaving the hotel behind and heading off on a cruise. The dance battle at the end is actually worth hanging around for.

Call (01324) 506850 for more information.

8 The Adventures of Prince Achmed

Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Saturday, August 25 (3.30pm)

This 1926 German classic is the oldest animated feature film and is a fairytale based on the The Arabian Nights. As a special treat, musician Chris Davies provides live accompaniment to the action on classical guitar, bass drum, tin whistle, xylophone, zither and a whole host of exotic instruments.

Call (01324) 506850 for more information.

9 Lego Club

Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont, Saturday, August 25 (11am)

The library provides the bricks and youngsters provide the imagination – build anything your wee heart desires. Literally blocks of fun for everyone who comes along to this regular gathering of construction

Call (01324) 503870 for more information.

10 Carron Valley and District Community Open Day

Craigend Farm, Auchenbowie, Saturday, August 25 (Noon to 4pm)

‘Going Forth for Local Produce and Crafts is the theme of this year’s free community open day, organised by the Valley Renewables Group. The event will feature a large variety of stalls including mosaics, willow weaving, jewellery, local produce and 3rd Age and nature study. There will also be children’s activities.

Visit www.valleyrenewables.co.uk for more information.