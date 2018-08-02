Falkirk’s 10 of the best — August 2

Here are ten events happening locally this week that are bound to keep the full family entertained.

1 Wildlife Road Trip

Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Thursday, August 9 (7.30pm)

Wildlife TV presenters Martin Hughes-Games and Iolo Williams have teamed up for an amusing and informative show packed with facts and fun for the whole family. Extremely wild about wildlife, these two entertaining enthusiasts will take the audience on a funny and fascinating journey which begins with stories from their childhood when their love of nature and wildlife was just natural. It continues with stories of the occurrences and life events that lead them to where they are today. The audience can take a look behind the scenes of wildlife TV presenting.

For more details and to book tickets, call 01324 506850.

2 Roy Orbison and the Travelling Wilburys

Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Friday, August 3 (7.30pm)

This 30th anniversary special show tells the story of the Wilburys with expert narrative and big screen action. Featuring tributes to Jeff Lynne, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison and Bob Dylan the crowd will be treated to Travelling Wilbury classics like Handle with Care, End of the Line and many more. Five authentic look and sound-alikes enable the show to explore their solo hits too, including Mr Blue Sky and Pretty Woman. This up-tempo feel-good celebration of classic music is guaranteed to leave audience members with a night to remember.

Call 01324 506850 to book tickets.

3 Big Bike Festival

Falkirk Delivers base, High Street, Falkirk, Thursday, August 2 to Saturday, August 4

Falkirk town centre’s business improvement district, Falkirk Delivers, will run a three-day-long bike festival which will start with a Dr Bike health check for bicycles and there will also be electric bike demonstrations and Active Travel surgeries including cycling and walking journey planning sessions for families. There will be a family-friendly led ride from the Hub to the Kelpies (11am till 1pm – eight miles round trip) with a cafe/picnic stop at the Kelpies on the first day.

For more information, search for Falkirk Delivers on Facebook or call 01324 611293.

4 Acoustic Mac and Acoustic Eagles

Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Saturday, August 4 (7.30pm)

Edinburgh Fringe sell-out shows Acoustic Mac and Acoustic Eagles are heading for Falkirk for a two-hour concert performed in an intimate studio setting. The first half of the show is dedicated entirely to Fleetwood Mac’s iconic Rumours album featuring stripped back, re-worked acoustic interpretations with fresh, creative arrangements and wonderful vocals and harmonies driven by percussive guitar. This will be followed by the Acoustic Eagles section which will go through The Eagles’ classic songs from the band’s early albums. You can expect sweet vocals and tight harmonies with tasteful guitar.

Call the venue on 01324 506850 for tickets.

5 Create a Comic Book

Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont, Saturday, August 4 (10.30am)

Former Beano comic creator Kevin Sutherland want youngsters to help him create a comic book. In this two-and-a-half-hour session children aged seven and above can learn the tools of the trade and at the end they’ll take home a comic book containing a strip by each workshop attendee. There will also be a caricature of everyone who takes part.

Call 01324 503870 to reserve places.

6 Ant-Man and The Wasp (12A)

Cineworld, Central Retail Park, Falkirk, Thursday, August 2 to Sunday, August 5

As Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) struggles to re-balance his home life with his responsibilities he is confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr Hank Pym with an urgent new mission to once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.

Go to www.cineworld.co.uk for more details.

7 Keep It Country

Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Sunday, August 5 (7.30pm)

Four of Ireland’s top country stars will perform toe-tapping tunes and cabaret that will have you singing and clapping all night long. The show features a mix with showband legend John Hogan, the hilarious Gary Gamble, the pure voice of Caitlin Moore and fiddle sensation Ritchie Remo.

Call 01324 506850 to book.

8 Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales

Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Tuesday, August 7 (1.30pm and 4.30pm)

Four terrific tales are being combined in one superb show for youngsters — all woven together with live music, puppetry and a whole host of colourful characters.

Call the venue on 01324 506850 for more details.

9 Be Experimental

The Howgate Shopping Centre, High Street, Falkirk, Saturday, August 4 (noon until 3pm)

Howies Kids’ Club is running a Be Experimental science workshop. Learn how to make your own gummy worm, get messy in a slime slab and find out about DNA.

This is a free event.

10 Picnic in the Park

Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan, Monday, August 6 (3pm)

Crafts and activities galore will be on offer to youngsters when Slamannan Library hosts its Picnic in the Park event. Craft sessions cost £2 and tickets should be obtained in advance from the library.

Contact the venue on 01324 851373 to reserve places.