Falkirk rolling out welcome mat for The Carpenters tribute show

A fast-moving production depicting the musical brilliance of The Carpenters will be rolled out for an audience at Falkirk Town Hall.

Created and produced by West End director and performer Vikki Holland-Bowyer, the brand-new Carpenters Gold stageshow also portrays the infectious magnetism of the American star siblings, Richard and Karen Carpenter.

As well as producing the spectacle, Vikki will also star in the performance.

The show was made with the idea of reviving both the exceptional look and sound of The Carpenters’ extensive world performances and TV appearances, including Live at The London Palladium, Talk of the Town and their Japan 1974 tour.

Vikki said: “As well as paying meticulous attention to Karen’s mannerisms, we’re also keen to faithfully recreate the pair’s brother-sister relationship and their playful interaction with both the band and the audience, which was a trademark of their live shows.

“Carpenters Gold is the only production that fully recreates a live Carpenters concert, even down to the authentically kitsch 70s stage costumes.

“When we were young we’d listen to the radio, waiting for our favourite songs.

“Now we can enjoy them live, performed just how they would have been by The Carpenters during their heyday.”

The iconic voice of Karen Carpenter is a magically soothing one and few can attempt to emulate her accurately, but Vikki, who is also an international vocalist, possesses the warm dulcet tones which sound uncannily similar to the 70s superstar.

Vikki’s inspiratation when taking on the role of Karen was to pay meticulous attention to her mannerisms, brother-sister relationship with Richard and the playful interaction with her band and audience.

Richard, played by musical arranger and vocalist Greg Stevenson, will feature on the piano alongside a band joined on the drums by Karen, just as the Carpenters would have performed live in concert.

Carpenters Gold also captures the on-stage light-hearted humour of the duo as

Greg Stevenson effortlessly recreates Richard’s sublime piano playing supported by a band oozing the glitz of that area.

All of The Carpenters’ greatest hits will be performed on the night.

Members of the audience can expect to be singing and dancing along to tracks such as: Goodbye to Love, Close to You, Solitaire, We’ve Only Just Begun, Top of the World, Yesterday Once More, Superstar, Please Mr Postman, For All We Know, Only Yesterday and many more.

Carpenters Gold will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, on Saturday, June 23 at 7.30pm.

To book tickets, or for further details, go to falkirkcommunitytrust.org/venues/fth or call the box office on 01324 506850.