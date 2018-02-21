Falkirk pub to host gig by well-travelled singer-songwriter

A well-travelled Scottish singer-songwriter and actor is set to perform at a Falkirk pub.

Fraser Nimmo has been booked to play the Tolbooth Tavern this Thursday night, where he will deliver a setlist comprising traditional Celtic songs, as well as his own material.

The seasoned performer has previously toured Canada, the Canary Islands, Denmark, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Having also appeared at the Edinburgh Festival and Cambridge Folk Festival, Fraser is renowned for his guitar and banjo prowess.

Tickets for this event, which will start at 8pm, are priced at £7, or £5 for Falkirk Folk Club members.

To reserve seats for the gig at the Tolbooth Street venue, contact falkirkfolkclub@outlook.com.