Falkirk panto organisers book pamiloo and sign language interpreter for Cinderella performances

Fully accessible toileting facilities will be set up in Falkirk Town Hall for two showings of the town’s festive pantomime.

Organisers Falkirk Community Trust (FCT) are eager to ensure that anyone with complex needs who requires specialised equipment and additional space is able to watch the stars of Cinderella strut their stuff later this month.

The panto, featuring singing sensation Barbara Bryceland as the Fairy Godmother, will run from Friday, December 7 until Monday, December 24.

A pamiloo — the first Scottish Mobile Changing Places toilet — will be set up at the venue on Wednesday, December 19 for a showing at 10.30am.

There will also be a British Sign Language interpreted performance that night at 7.30pm.

To book tickets, call the box office on 01324 506850 or go to www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org.