Falkirk Operatic Society gearing up for Anything Goes show at town hall

A ship awash with madcap antics, beautiful music and high energy dancing is destined for the shores of Falkirk.

Fear not, though, as the vessel is in the safest of hands and will be steered by the cast of Falkirk Operatic Society when they perform Anything Goes at Falkirk Town Hall next month, 20 years on since the organisation last performed the show.

The hits and lyrics of the popular musical, written by renowned US composer Cole Porter, include Take Me Back to Manhattan and Blow, Gabriel, Blow and are sure to have audiences swaying and singing along as they follow the action aboard the S.S. American.

Once Anything Goes — based on the book by Guy Bolton, PG Wodehouse, Howard Lindsay and Russell Crouse — gets under way, the crowd will meet stowaway Billy Crocker who is in love with young heiress Hope Harcourt.

However, troubled waters lie ahead for Billy as Hope is engaged to Lord Evelyn Oakleigh.

Joining them is nightclub singer and former evangelist Reno Sweeney, public enemy #13 ‘Moonface’ Martin and his sidekick Bonnie.

Together the trio try to aid the main character in his quest to win Hope’s heart — but whether or not they can succeed is another matter.

Elizabeth Woodford, Falkirk Operatic Society secretary, said: “It’s a musical comedy — it’s got very good music and it all takes place on a ship.

“There’s a comedy number and gangsters and stowaways get on the ship — there’s a lot going on!

“There’s also a lot of choruses and a lot of tap dancing.

“The show has nice duets and our producer and musical choreographer is Judie Brown, the daughter of Irene Langland from Stenhouse School of Dance.

“Jon-Luke Kirkton is the musical director.

“The cast are learning a lot of dance movements and we’ve got very good principals.

“There are around 40 in the cast and that includes a lot of younger members. “I think people will have a good night’s entertainment if they do decide to come along.

“We are looking forward to it and would love to see people coming along to support us.

“All in all it’s a fabulous show and one not to be missed!”

Falkirk Operatic Society brings Anything Goes to Falkirk by arrangement with MusicScope and Stage Musicals Limited of New York.

With rehearsals picking up pace, tickets are now on sale at the Falkirk Community Trust box office at Falkirk Stadium, from cast members or via the website at www.falkirkoperatic.com/tickets.

Full price tickets are £14 with £12 concessions and £10 for Tuesday, April 9, the first night.

The show runs until Saturday, April 13 at 7.30pm each night.

Patrons should note there is a 2pm matinee performance on the Saturday also.