Falkirk musicians plug in and play for homelessness cause

Top band Pleasure Heads will be hitting the stage at Behind the Wall on Thursday to highlight the plight of homeless people.

The Falkirk group will be joined by a stellar line-up, including fellow local act The Shoals, Perth’s award-winning psych punks Real Life Entertainment and up and coming alternative indie combo Moonsoup at the Melville Street venue from 7.30pm on September 27 for this official Musicians Against Homelessness event.

Perth band Real Life Entertaiment will play a Musicians Against Homelessness gig at Falkirk's Behind the Wall

The project – supported by the man who discovered Oasis, Alan McGee – struck its first power chord in 2016, with the twin aims of supporting homeless charities Crisis and Simon Community NI and providing gig opportunities for up-coming bands and artists.

Thursday night’s BTW gig is just the latest in a long line of musical happenings to support the cause – over the last two years around 250 events featuring close to 1000 bands have taken place throughout the UK.

Local organiser Rikki Toner said: “Last year was a great night of music and we managed to raise money for a great cause in the process. We hope this year’s amazing line up will have a similar effect and get people along to support these young acts as well as raise awareness and funds for the charity.”

Tickets are available direct from Behind the Wall or Noise Noise Noise in Vicar Street or by visiting www.afterglowmusic.co.uk for more information.