Falkirk music group aims to beat the bullies

A children’s anti-bullying charity which uses music to get its message across will soon be offering low-cost music lessons locally.

Rookie Rockstars is having a grand opening in its premises at 155 Grahams Road, Falkirk, on Saturday.

The charity was founded to take its anti-bullying message out to schools and over the years it has visited nearly 7000 schools in Scotland, including several in the Falkirk area.

“We go into school and teach them songs with positive messages,” explained Emma Husband. fundraising coordinator.

“But as we were using the five songs in the classroom, the feedback we consistently got was that the pupils wanted to know how to play the instruments and so the music lessons grew out of that demand.”

The charity first offered its low-cost music lessons in Kirkintilloch and Cumbernauld soon followed.

They teach guitar, drum, piano and vocals – each following the Rock & Pop Syllabus from the Trinity College of London.

Students are given the opportunity to work right the way through till their grade eight exams and when completed, the grades are accepted by UCAS as points to go towards the student’s higher education.

The fees they charge – £42 every month for a weekly half-hour lesson – covers the cost of the tutors and accommodation.

And the anti-bullying work has also led to another strand that will be introduced into Falkirk in the future, although more funding will be needed first.

The charity plans to expand the mental health counselling service for children and young persons which it currently provides in Kirkintilloch.

It offers help in various areas, such as bereavement, anxiety and depression, education support, family relationships and bullying.

“We have been providing this service on a small scale for a short time now and we are absolutely convinced of the need for it,” said Emma.

While that’s in the pipeline for next year, the music school will celebrate its opening on Saturday with a party.

Teachers, parents and local shop owners have been invited so they can introduce themselves.

Emma added: “A few of our students from our Kirkintilloch music school will be performing so it will be a really fun night for all and a great introduction to Rookie Rockstars.”