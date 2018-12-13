Falkirk light show moves indoors away from wind and rain

The weather outside was frightful when Callendar House’s Christmas Light Show was supposed to be happening in the grounds of the historic building.

But that was no problem as the event simply moved safely into a cosy space indoors to delight families and young visitors.

Callendar House was the latest venue to host Light Field, a special show where the audience is invited to wind up and move kinetically powered lanterns.

It was created by sound artist Bill Thompson and choreographer Saffy Setohy and has toured across the UK and internationally to great acclaim.

The event was the first of Callendar House’s Festive Fridays which are happening every week throughout December, when the house, gift shop nand Georgian Kitchen are open until 8.30pm, with the tearoom’s last orders at 7pm.

The final Festive Friday on December 21 will have music by the Glenbervie Duo to entertain visitors.

Millie Borg-Grech explores the lights