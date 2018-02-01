Falkirk fans set for priority tickets to see Noel Gallagher live

Music fans in the Falkirk area in line for priority tickets to see Noel Gallacher play live in Perth.

The star is among the headliners taking part in BBC’s Biggest Weekend event which takes place in several venues across the UK, including Scone Palace.

And a percentage of the tickets are being reserved for fans living in the FK postcode area.

Some 60 per cent of the tickets will go to people in Perth and Kinross, with a further quarter earmarked for Falkirk, Fife and Dundee.

The remainder will then go on general sale.

The concerts, which are backed by local councils, run from Friday May 25 to Monday 28, and bring some of the biggest names in the music business to the palace setting.

Perth will join Swansea, Coventry and Belfast in hosting the BBC concerts.

Gallacher, formerly of Oasis, will be joined by, among others, Billy Ocean and Snow Patrol.

This year sees the BBC’s Big Weekend format extended, and, for the first time, tickets will not be free.

Day tickets go on sale from Monday, February 12, priced at £18 plus booking fee.

Click heretickets for more details.