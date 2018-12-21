Falkirk district Fire & Light: Cosmic Fortunes show gets backing from American children’s author

A popular American children’s author has given Falkirk district’s Fire & Light: Cosmic Fortunes a ringing endorsement.

Detroit-based writer Jack Cheng, who penned See You In The Cosmos, is a self-confessed “lover of anything to do with outer space”.

American author Jack Cheng is giving a big thumgs up to the Fire & Light show

That meant he couldn’t help but share his excitement when he got wind of the space and zodiac-themed event at The Helix Park.

The spectacle, which takes place on on January 1 and 2, now has the full backing of Mr Cheng, who has even agreed to give away golden tickets to the show in copies of his book in the run-up to Hogmanay.

Speaking about his passion for the event’s subject matter in a video ‘postcard’, he said: “As you may have gathered from my book, I love pretty much anything to do with outer space.

“Fire & Light is an illuminated, magical outdoor event for all the family. The special guest this year is Earth... so basically, Fire & Light this year is going to be out of this world.

“I urge you to channel your inner astronaut, your inner astronomer, and we’ll see you — not in the cosmos, but at The Helix for Fire & Light: Cosmic Fortunes.”

Fire & Light: Cosmic Fortunes will see The Helix Park transformed into an interactive light experience with performers, puppetry, art and a giant 3D floating sculpture of Earth by renowned artist Luke Jerram.

The event will also feature a 4K walk from The Helix Park to The Kelpies and back.

As part of Jack’s endorsement of the event, Waterstones in Falkirk has hidden 15 pairs of tickets to Fire & Light: Cosmic Fortunes in copies of See You In The Cosmos. The offer is valid until Friday, December 28.

Anna Plant, senior events officer with event organisers Falkirk Community Trust, said: “It’s fantastic to have Jack Cheng on board with our event and we’re also thankful to Waterstones in Falkirk for their collaboration on our golden ticket giveaway.

“We know that lovers of See You In The Cosmos will also love Fire & Light: Cosmic Fortunes.

“And if you don’t have any luck finding a pair of golden tickets, remember there are still some for sale via our box office.”

Tickets for Fire & Light: Cosmic Fortunes are available every 15 minutes from 4.30pm to 10pm on January 1 and 2. To purchase, visit www.thehelix.co.uk.