Falkirk Christmas lights switch on — here’s what you need to know

The countdown to Christmas will officially get under way in Falkirk when the town turns on its festive lights this weekend.

Excitement is building ahead of the event, with a stellar line-up of live entertainment — including Santa himself — booked to perform for the crowds.

The decorations will be switched on at 5pm at The Steeple in High Street on Sunday, November 18 but not before spectators are treated to a series of live performances — starting at The Steeple at 2.30pm — from The Big Band Theory, The Choir Factory and the Big Bad Wolf Theatre Company.

Father Christmas and his elves will then take part in a walk-through of the crowd and there’ll also be an appearance from Falkirk’s favourite Fairy Godmother, Barbara Bryceland.

After serenading spectators, Barbara will be joined on stage by Santa and Provost Billy Buchanan as she turns on the Christmas lights.

This event is managed by Falkirk Delivers, the town’s Business Improvement District.