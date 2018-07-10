Falkirk choir hits high note with award nomination

The Freedom of Mind Choir has reached the finals of the National Lottery Awards in the Best Health Project category.

The project with the most votes from the public will receive £5000, a trophy, and will attend an awards ceremony to be broadcast on BBC One on September 26.

The choir, run through the Falkirk and District Association for Mental Health (FDAMH), aims to improve the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of participants through singing.

The choir meets weekly in Christ Church on Kerse Lane and is led by Scottish singer-songwriter Kim Edgar.

Voting is open until July 27 at www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards.