Fakirk band to take to Glasgow stage for competition final

A heavy metal band from Falkirk will hit the stage at Glasgow’s O2 ABC on Saturday night for the Scottish final of the Soundwaves Music Competition.

They have beaten hundreds of acts in the Soundwaves Music Competition UK to get the opportunity of a lifetime to perform on the mainstage at the famous venue.

The band has recently taken the UK wide talent search by storm by passing three sets of auditions and getting selected for the amazing opportunity to perform in front of record label execs in the same venue where greats such as Vance Joy are booked to perform very soon.

The band memebers - Jack Very (vocals), Sean Ritchie (guitar), Jack Balfour (bass) and Callum Ford (drums) - are ‘over the moon’ that they have been invited to perform.

The event is attracting new music fans and a 1,000 strong crowd is expected to turnout as part of the Soundwaves Music Competition grand finale industry showcase event.

The music competition is a festival style show celebrating and honing talented musicians which has just turned into a national competition.

The talent ranges in all ages from acoustic acts, to pop artists as well as rock bands all competing to win a place in the UK wide online national grand final to win a full UK Tour, radio airplay and the potential to be signed to management and recording companies.

The competition has been established for eight years but this year marks the birth of a national music competition.

Xiles have already got a loyal local following and are gaining momentum fast by performing and practicing as much as possible.

The winner goes through to the UK finals and has the chance to win a full UK tour and get their songs on the radio.

