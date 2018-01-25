Events aplenty at Falkirk Trinity Church

Falkirk Trinity Church is cementing its growing reputation as one of the town’s top entertainment venues with a string of top turns in the coming weeks.

On Friday, February 16, there will be a Holy and Humorous evening at the Manse Place church in the company of the Rev. John Bell, showing audience members having faith can be fun.

The next week Classic Music Live Falkirk presents Scottish Opera’s baritone vocalist Phil Gault and pianist Claire Haslin on Friday, February 23, entertaining music-lovers from noon.

On the same day, at 6.30pm, Belfast country crooner Gareth Dunlop will be showing why he can hold his own in Nashville and why his memorable music has graced on the soundtracks of top TV shows like Bones, House, Lucifer and One Tree Hill and films Safe Haven and Best of Me.

Gareth’s soulful voice has caught the ears of a wide array of artists over the years and he has supported major acts like Van Morrison, Stereophonics and James Morrison.

Trinity Church does not forget about the younger crowd either, and children and palaeontology fans will love the So You Think You Know About Dinosaurs event on from 2pm on Monday, April 2, as Doctor Ben Garrod tests your knowledge on dinosaurs with the help of TV film footage and photos of his own dinosaur digs – he will tell you everything you ever wanted to know about dinosaurs and then some more.

Visit www.falkirktrinity.org.uk for tickets and more information.