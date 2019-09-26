You’ll adore the Roses at Larbert’s Dobbie Hall

Top tribute turn the Complete Stone Roses will be rocking the Dobbie Hall on Saturday night like its Manchester’s Hacienda back in the late 80s.

Despite a criminally short shelf life The Stone Roses were one of the most influential bands of all time, encouraging a multitude of scruffy youths to pick up guitars, strike a monkey-like pose in the mirror and start hitting drums really well.

This long-established tribute act – who have probably played 10 times the amount of gigs the actual Roses have – will be playing all the hits from the band’s first album, including I Wanna Be Adored, Waterfall and I Am The Resurrection.

One of the best know and longest running tribute acts in the UK will play the Dobbie Hall on Saturday (September 28).

Support comes in the fine form of The Patryns from Grangemouth – who may be some of the youths The Stone Roses’ music has inspired.

Doors open a portal into poetry and melody from 8pm.

Visit www.eventbrite.com for tickets.