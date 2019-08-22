We’re the Millers – classic pairing Alison and Danny unleash violins at FTH

Classic Music Live Falkirk’s new season of concerts kicks off tomorrow (Friday) night with a real showstopper for fans of soaring violins.

The Miller Violin Duo will be playing a free recital in the Studio at Falkirk Town Hall from 7.30pm and showing off the skills Alison Miller and Danny Miller both honed at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and regular engagements with the Scottish Ballet and Scottish Opera orchestras.

There’s a bit of mystery surrounding Ali and Dan – just like The White Stripes’ Jack and Meg, we don’t know if they are married, brother and sister or just two people who share the same – admittedly quite common – surname.

Alison, who said she and Danny are looking forward to playing Falkirk for the first time, cleared up the mystery.

“Danny is my fiance,” she said. “We just happen to have the same name, so I won’t need to change it.”

The important thing is they make beautiful music together on stage and you can come along on Friday night to enjoy works by Paganini, Bartok, Robert Burns and lots more.

It’s not so much Duelling Banjos as Complementary Fiddles.

Critics have praised the two musicians for “displaying the finest examples of music for two violins”.

Alison and Danny also have solo careers which have seen them playing music to audiences in Belgium, Italy, Canada and the USA.

The Miller Violin Duo are just one of the top turns on Classic Music Live Falkirk’s calendar.

Next month (Friday, September 13) sees Opera Bohemia coming to Falkirk Town Hall to perform Lehar’s opera The Merry Widow featuring a talented cast of thesping singers including Catriona Clark and Douglas Nairne musical accompaniment from Andrew Brown on the old Joanna and Daniel Meszoly on violin.

October 11 brings the wonderful world of wind instruments to FTH in the form of Glasgow chamber music ensemble Sirocco Winds who take the lucky audience on a sonic journey from winter to spring.

Later that month (Friday, October 25) there will be some brass action from Dopey Monkey – aka Danielle Price on tremendous tuba and Martin Lee Thomson on euphoric euphonium – when they play Falkirk Trinity Church.

November might be turning colder, but things will heat up at the town hall on Friday, November 8 when Sicily’s Guiseppe Guarrera sits down at the piano to take on pieces by Bach, Ravel and Prokofiev.

Into 2020 and the prize winning Fitzroy String Quartet get the New Year off to a great on Friday, January 17 with a plucking good show at FTH on their Tunnel Trust tour of Scotland.

Violin is back in town on Friday, February 7 when flame haired Fiona Robertson shows Bach who’s boss in Falkirk Trinity Church.

Visit www.classicmusicfalkirk.co.uk for full listings.