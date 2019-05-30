Top pop rock and pure country class from Falkirk bands Primes and Paterson Myles

Falkirk’s music scene may have experienced peaks and troughs over the years but the strong flow of creativity from performers never ever runs dry.

Two acts who prove this are the town’s rising pop rockers Primes and its finest exponents of country music Paterson Myles.

Falkirk country music act Alex Paterson and Stephen Myles

Fresh last month’s Vibration Festival, Primes, Ollie Kitchen (vocals/bass), Sarah Monteith (guitar/vocals) and Reece Ryan (drums), will be releasing their news single Nine Lives on June 21.

It’s a cracking upbeat pop tune with great vocals from both Ollie and Sarah, a catchy “I’m running out of lives” chorus that could hook a Great White Shark and a super nice echo-drenched guitar instrumental section to impress the musos.

Nine Lives will probably be a live favourite for the band for years to come and no doubt the Primes faithful will go daft for it when the group plays Party in the Palace later this year.

From Nine Lives to At the Corner of Woodburn and Bruce, the new album from country duo Paterson Myles – aka local music scene veterans and former members of The Craws, Alex Paterson and Stephen Myles.

Recorded at Blantyre’s CHEM 19 studios by Jamie Savage – who also performs on some tracks – the 11-song long player is packed with great story-telling, superb vocals and music that is as warm and inviting as a big rug by a coal fire in the middle of Siberia.

Country music is flying high at the moment with wee Miley Cyrus teaming up with Mark Ronson to pimp it out to the hip kids and films like Wild Rose doing well at the box office, but Alex and Stephen are no followers of fashion and you can tell by listening to their songs they are playing this music because they love it and not just jumping on any old bandwagon.

From the Springsteen-esque opener Northend of a Southbound, with it’s insanely infectious sing-a-long chorus to the harmonious closer Bring Me Down, it’s an album of beautifully crafted acoustic guitar, complemented by strings and sublime vocals, both lead and backing.

The standout tracks include The Bitter End, “Call me a fool/call me anything” and Falling Apart – a song which, in another life, could have graced in self respecting 1990s indie rock band’s repertoire.

For lovers of slow paced numbers, Talking To Loretta is a real treat and you could imagine a Nashville Skyline-era Bob Dylan singing this – “Time can only heal/all this hurt you feel”.

There’s even a beautiful duet, Walk Away, which gives Ann Myles – who added backing vocals to certain tracks – a chance to shine.

Alex and Stephen are planning to release At the Corner of Woodburn and Bruce in the near future and are also looking to give these songs a live airing at some point.

You can visit www.facebook.com/primesbandofficial and www.patersonmyles.com for more information on the bands.