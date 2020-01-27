Tickets for comedian Alan Carr’s Edinburgh show set to go on sale

Stand-up Alan Carr will return to the Edinburgh Playhouse with his first live show in four years in 2020.

The comic brings Not Again, Alan! to the capital venue on Sunday, September 27 and tickets for the show go on sale this week.

Since his last tour Alan’s managed to find himself in all sorts of dramas.

Between his star-studded wedding day and becoming an accidental anarchist, from fearing for his life at border control to becoming a reluctant farmer, three words spring to mind... Not again, Alan!

Carr is probably best known for his award-winning Channel 4 chat show Alan Carr Chatty Man, as well as television series such as Alan Carr’s Celebrity Replay, The Price is Right and Alan Carr’s Happy Hour.

He can also regularly be heard on BBC Radio 2 where he presents numerous shows throughout the year with co-host Mel Sykes.

His new live tour is his fourth UK solo tour and tickets go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday, January 29.

ATG Theatrecard presale starts at 10am on Tuesday, January 28.

The show is for over 14s only.