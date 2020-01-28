This is the way to Armadillo for Johnny Lee Memphis and band

Elvis Presley himself will probably be smiling down on the SEC Armadillo tomorrow (Friday) night.

One of his most loyal – and insanely talented – disciples will be spreading the Tupelo titan’s gospel and taking care of business in Glasgow from 6.30pm.

He may be plain old Jon Fleming to his family and friends, but when the Coalsnaughton, Clackmannanshire native takes to the stage he becomes the amazing Johnny Lee Memphis – a singer and performer of immense power and charisma who not only sounds like Mr Presley in his prime, he also looks like him too.

The former fitness instructor’s love of the undisputed King of Rock ‘n’ Roll stretches back to his childhood – he was only three when Elvis popped his clogs in 1977 – and his auntie and babysitter Helen Clark.

Jon said: “I’d listen to the music and watch the movies and sometimes when I hear the songs or sing them it’s like a nostalgia trip – they take me back to when I heard them for the first time.”

He enjoyed a stint as front man with rock band Mojo Rising, but Elvis was always on his mind and he eventually started to follow his true calling, winning multiple awards – including the 2010 Elvis World Cup title, The European professional championship title in 2014 and the Penticton BC Ultimate Elvis competition in 2015 – and touring around the world as one of the best Elvis impersonators in the business.

While Johnny’s talent has kept the music of Elvis Presley alive for future generations it has also allowed him to travel to China, Canada, USA, Norway, Australia, Italy, Spain, Cyprus and Sweden doing something he really loves for adoring crowds.

In 2012 he actually sang for Queen Elizabeth II in Glasgow’s George Square for the monarch’s diamond jubilee.

Tomorrow night’s SEC Armadillo show will feature Johnny and the crackerjack musicians of the JLM Band playing two hours of the material Presley performed during his spectacular live comeback concerts between 1969 and 1977.

As well as showcasing his powerfully mature vocals, the Elvis concerts of the Las Vegas years also became well known for his eye catching attire and one of Johnny’s jumpsuits – which he will be performing in during the Glasgow show – was made by the people who created Presley’s finery all those years ago.

The Elvis connection is something special to Jon, who worked as a health and fitness officer with Falkirk Community Trust.

He once told The Falkirk Herald: “I really love my job as I get to share his music and perform as best I can to try to let people have a glimpse of what it may have been like to see him live on stage in the 1970s.

“There is only one Elvis and nothing can match him, but if people in the audience enjoy what I do then I believe I’ve done a good job.”

Call 0141 248 3000 for more information.