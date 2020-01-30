The Wiz stageshow all set to come spinning into Falkirk Town Hall

Audience members can expect to be transported to a magical land when a stageshow comes spinning into Falkirk next week.

Members of the Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company are hard at work in rehearsals as they prepare to put on a run of performances of The Wiz.

The production follows the timeless tale of Kansas girl Dorothy who lives on a tumbledown farm and dreams of another life.

One day a tornado drags Dorothy away from the home she shares with her Aunt Em and Uncle Henry and drops her in the land of Oz.

Upon her arrival, she makes new friends, battles evil witches and seeks the aid of the all-powerful and mysterious Wiz.

Ultimately Dorothy finds that, if you believe with all your heart, you can always find your way home.

With songs destined to keep theatregoers singing for days afterwards, fantastic costumes and an endearing cast of characters, The Wiz is an explosion of music, dance and magic to thrill all ages.

The show will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall from Tuesday, February 4 to Saturday, February 8 (7pm daily).

There will also be a Saturday matinee performance at 2pm.

Tickets are available online from the BBWCTC box office.