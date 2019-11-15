The Killers announce Falkirk Stadium show to kick off new tour

Internationally renowned American rock band The Killers have announced their upcoming UK and Ireland stadium tour will kick off in Falkirk.

The Falkirk Stadium has been chosen to host the opening show of what will be a nine-date tour on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

The performance will be one of the first to feature tracks from The Killers’ hotly anticipated sixth studio album, Imploding The Mirage, which will be released next spring.

Following a sensational headline set at this year’s Glastonbury festival, the band has lined up a run of shows which includes visits to Manchester, London and Dublin.

The Killers show in Falkirk will also feature special guests and English indie group Blossoms.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, November 22 and are available from www.gigsinscotland.co.uk / www.ticketmaster.co.uk / www.gigsandtours.com.