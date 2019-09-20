The Big O Story comes to Falkirk on Sunday

Fans of the legendary Roy Orbison are promised “an upbeat night of solid gold hits and contemporary genius” as tribute star Barry Steele takes to the boards in Falkirk Town Hall on Sunday.

Barry, and a cast of musicians, is joined on stage by guest pianist Boogie Williams in a show which includes original songs written but never sung by Roy Orbison.

The show, tickets £23, also features hits made famous by Jerry Lee Lewis, Procol Harum, Del Shannon, ELO, Tom Petty, Chris Isaak and The Spencer Davis Group.

Details and booking via www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org

