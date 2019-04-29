Scarlet Pimpernel play coming to Denny

A swashbuckling adaptation of the classic adventure story, The Scarlet Pimpernel will be performed at Denny’s Broompark Centre on Saturday.

The play, by Bonnybridge playwright Helen Bang, will also be performed in Glasgow on Friday and in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Helen is well known on the Scottish playwright scene, having had three of her many short plays - Russian Roulette, Skydevil and A Little Trip performed at the Tron Theatre in Glasgow.

The Scarlet Pimpernel tells the tale of a chivalrous Englishman, who, with his band of gentlemen, rescues aristocrats before they can be killed by the violent government in revolutionary France.

Helen’s play is a semi-staged production and her eight-strong cast includes Margaret Gordon 2018 prize-winner Edward Soper as Sir Percy Blakeney, the award-winning actress Nicole Cooper of CATS fame as Lady Blakeney and Neil John Gibson as Citizen Chauvelin.

The actors will be directed by Jennifer Dick, associate director with Bard in the Botanics, Scotland’s biggest Shakespeare Festival.

He is known by his symbol, a simple flower, the scarlet pimpernel (Anagallis arvensis).

For further information and to book tickets visit www.pimpernelproductions.co.uk