Revolution Festival guests enjoy mass paint fight at Falkirk Wheel

The popular Revolution Festival returned to The Falkirk Wheel on Saturday to the delight of all who attended.

To shake things up, a colour fight involving bright body paint was staged in the grounds of the tourist attraction and proved highly popular with youngsters and adults alike, as did the customary flotilla of canoes and kayaks which filled the canal as part of a challenge laid down to organisers Scottish Canals by a counterpart in Canada.

The new fun-filled family-friendly event gave guests the chance to daub their nearest and dearest, and best friends, in bright primary shades of red, blue, green and orange.

A wide range of entertainment was laid on throughout the day which included acrobatic antics from The Showman Circus, zorbing, trampolining, live music and walking, biking and boating tours along the Union Canal.

There was also a raft of games and food, from stone-baked pizza to ice cream, available to visitors who lapped up the chance to spend a day in the sunshine.