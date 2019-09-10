Rapture Theatre returns to Falkirk thanks to Lyn from Larbert

A fierce satire which takes a swipe at the politics of race and will hit the stage at Falkirk Town Hall next week with a lady from Larbert pulling the strings.

Although Rapture Theatre’s production of Clybourne Park, which is performed on Tuesday at 7.30pm, is set in the USA in 1959 and 2009, it is still horribly relevant today.

It shows different sides of racial tension, with a black family moving into a white neighbourhood in the late 1950s and a white family moving into the now a predominantly black neighbourhood in late noughties.

Larbert-born Lyn McAndrew, co-artistic director of Rapture Theatre, was instrumental in bringing this new touring production to the stage and is happy it is stopping off at her old stomping ground.

Lyn – an actor and designer – has played many characters in Rapture productions over the years and her dad, Falkirk FC star Jack McAndrew, was also used to playing on the big stages when he took to the pitch for Scotland’s under 21 team.

Call (01324) 506850 for tickets and more details.