The Young Americans, music and dance workshop at Grangemouth Town Hall.

Pictures from Young Americans music workshop in Grangemouth

Youngsters from across the Falkirk district took part in an all singing, all dancing workshop at the weekend.

The Young Americans, a California-based outfit with an international music outreach tour, came to Grangemouth Town Hall on Sunday for the workshop which saw the local young people learn four numbers to perform to a gathered crowd that evening. Pictures by Alan Murray.

The Young Americans, music and dance workshop at Grangemouth Town Hall.
The Young Americans, music and dance workshop at Grangemouth Town Hall.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
The Young Americans, music and dance workshop at Grangemouth Town Hall.
The Young Americans, music and dance workshop at Grangemouth Town Hall.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
The Young Americans, music and dance workshop at Grangemouth Town Hall.
The Young Americans, music and dance workshop at Grangemouth Town Hall.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
The Young Americans, music and dance workshop at Grangemouth Town Hall.
The Young Americans, music and dance workshop at Grangemouth Town Hall.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4