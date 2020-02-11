Pictures from Young Americans music workshop in Grangemouth
Youngsters from across the Falkirk district took part in an all singing, all dancing workshop at the weekend.
The Young Americans, a California-based outfit with an international music outreach tour, came to Grangemouth Town Hall on Sunday for the workshop which saw the local young people learn four numbers to perform to a gathered crowd that evening. Pictures by Alan Murray.
The Young Americans, music and dance workshop at Grangemouth Town Hall.