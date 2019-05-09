New Vibration Festival sure to hit right notes with Falkirk music fans

Excitement is building in and beyond Falkirk for Vibration Festival, the first live music event of its kind to take place at Callendar Park in almost a decade.

The fun will kick off on Saturday, May 25 with entertainment for all the family, guaranteeing a memorable day out for music lovers and festival fans across the Forth Valley.

Welsh rock band Feeder are headlining Vibration Festival

As well as the usual live music stage performances there will be silent discos and for little ones there will be music-making workshops and animal handling sessions.

Foodies can head to the street food village to sample tasty dishes including vegan cuisine, Czech and Lebanese delicacies and pizza.

Falkirk beauty shop Kiki Chic will also be there on day for festival-goers who wish to glam themselves up with hair and make up.

The Coral are also playing at Vibration

Headlining the event is award-winning welsh rock band Feeder, who gained fame in the noughties with popular hits such as Buck Rogers and Just the Way I’m Feeling.

Other top names include The Coral, Alabama Three and Scotland’s own Stevie McCrorie.

Stevie, who is from Denny but now lives in Alva with his wife Amy and two children, Bibi (6) and Sunny (five months), said he was “really thrilled” to be asked to play at the very first Vibration Festival.

“I’ve got such a good fan base in Falkirk and across the whole of the central belt and Callendar Park is such a great setting,” he continued.

“I think it’s a great thing for the area and really hope as many people turn out to support it as possible.”

Stevie, who won hit TV show The Voice in 2015, has a huge following, with over 66,000 followers on Facebook and 100,000 on YouTube.

The singer, who is also a firefighter, gigs “as much as possible” around his work and family commitments and regularly sells out shows both locally and in Glasgow.

“I’ve got really loyal fans which I’m so grateful for,” he said.

Refecting on his time on The Voice, he said: “It literally came from nowhere. Bibi was really little and I was just getting used to being a dad and concentrating on that then all of a sudden I found myself on this TV show and went on to win it!

“It still feels really surreal to be honest and ironically I was never a fan of talent shows.

“I’m still in touch with Ricky Wilson who was my coach on The Voice – we follow each other on Instagram and stuff and he knew what I was about which was never the fame. I’m just happy working hard on my music and keeping on doing what I’m doing.”

As well as Vibration Festival, Stevie has forthcoming gigs on Saturday, June 1 in Aberdeen, on Friday, June 7 in Dundee and on Saturday, June 8 in Kilmarnock.

Denny based Strathcarron Hospice and Cash for Kids are the charity sponsors for Vibration Festival, which has been organised following a “blood, sweat and tears” year of planning by brothers Andy and David Ure, both originally from Polmont.

Andy said: “We have lots of Falkirk bands and businesses involved because we want this to be an event that benefits the town.”

David added: “The focus of Vibration Festival is on great live music, but there is a full day of entertainment lined up, for all tastes. We have five children between us and wanted to put a strong focus on family.

“We hope that lots of youngsters will be introduced to their first festival experience at Vibration Festival.”

