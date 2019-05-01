Larbert theatre group receives support message from Andrew Lloyd Webber

A theatre company has been buoyed by a special message from Andrew Lloyd Webber as it prepares to perform one of the renowned composer’s musicals.

Members of Larbert Amateur Operatic Society (LAOS) originally wrote to Mr Webber after realising their opening performance of Evita — on May 7 — would fall on the 100th birthday of its main character, Eva Peron.

A copy of Andrew Lloyd Webber's letter of support to Larbert Amateur Operatic Society

The cast and crew were delighted when the West End and Broadway producer, who famously directed the Phantom of the Opera, responded to wish the performers well.

His letter read: “To the cast and crew of Larbert Amateur Operatic Society, I hope that you enjoy performing Evita!

“With all good wishes for exciting rehearsals and wonderful performances in May 2019. Enjoy it! Yours sincerely, Andrew LLoyd Webber.”

Evita is based on the life of Maria Eva Duarte de Peron, a poor Argentinian girl who grows up to be the wife of the president of Argentina, worshipped by her people.

LAOS is heading towards the end of a rigorous run of rehearsals as its stars seek to do the musical justice.

Lucy Andrew, LAOS committee member, said: “We were all very excited to get such a response, we didn’t expect Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber to respond.

“It means a lot to us. We’re all excited, we’ve got a really good show on our hands!”

Evita will run at Dobbie Hall, Larbert from May 7-11. Tickets are £12/£10. Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/larbertamateuroperaticsociety or call 07379799250 to book.