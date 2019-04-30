In Pictures: Shuffle Down music festival in Larbert

Larbert’s Dobbie Hall was bouncing with the some of Scotland’s best independent alternative music acts last weekend.

This year’s Shuffle Down Festival took place over two days and saw everyone from former Arab Strapper Malcolm Middleton to local acts like The Nickajack Men and Primes take to the main stage, while a second stage upstairs featured live electronic music and DJs. There were also arts and crafts stalls, a record stall, craft beers, a Prosecco bar, silent disco and some tasty street food on offer as well.

