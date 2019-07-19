In pictures: Iconic Falkirk Stadium concerts over the years - were you there?
There hasn't been a concert on the pitch at Falkirk Stadium in 2019, but over the years we've been treated to lots of great acts.
Were you at any of these performances, and can you spot yourself in the crowd?
Sir Elton John performed at Falkirk Stadium in summer 2012
JPIMedia
jpimedia
Sir Elton John performed at Falkirk Stadium in summer 2012
JPIMedia
jpimedia
Sir Elton John performed at Falkirk Stadium in summer 2012
JPIMedia
jpimedia
Former Boyzone member, Ronan Keating, appeared at the Stadium in June 2013
JPIMedia
jpimedia
View more