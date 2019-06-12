In pictures: Grangemouth High pupils shine in musical Hairspray

Grangemouth High youngsters are gearing up to perform Hairspray.

Pupils from S1-S6 are involved in the musical, which runs tonight (Wednesday), tomorrow and Friday from 7pm. The school has previously put on Chicago, The Addams Family and Sister Act. Hannah Parsons, of S6, takes on the lead role of Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray, which tells the tale of a quirky, plus-sized teenager who has one dream: to dance on The Corny Collins Show.

Grangemouth High School perform Hairspray the Musical from June 12-14 at 7 pm. Pictures by Michael Gillen. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

