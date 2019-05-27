In pictures: Big crowds at Falkirk’s Vibration Festival

Music fans turned out in their droves for Falkirk’s first ever Vibration Festival at Callendar Park on Saturday.

Heavy rain and grey skies failed to dampen spirits at the family friendly event which saw performances by The Coral, The Alabama 3, Stevie McCrorie and headline act Feeder. There was also plenty of entertainment for children on the day including facepainting, Zoolab, water zorbing and fairground stalls.

