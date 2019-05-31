In Pictures: Alabama 3 perform at Falkirk’s Vibration Festival just days after death of founding member

It was a poignant performance by British band Alabama 3 at the Vibration Festival in Falkirk last weekend.

For it was the first time they had taken to the stage since the sudden death of founder member Jake Black just four days earlier. Our photographer captured their heartfelt set. More pictures from the Vibration Festival HERE

Alabama 3 performing live for the first time since the sudden death of founding band member, Jake Black, at the Vibrations Festival in Falkirk on Saturday, May 25. Pictures by Michael Gillen.

