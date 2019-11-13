Grangemouth’s Young Portonians shall go to the ball

The talented thespians of the Young Portonians are deep into rehearsals for this year’s pantomime Cinderella.

The show, which opens at Grangemouth Town Hall on Wednesday, November 27, will be packed with all the usual dotty dames, Porto puns, slapstick moments and young folk singing their hearts out to a ton of popular songs, dancing up a storm.

Costumes and sets are ready and hopefully audience members are now warming up their singing voices for the traditional Portonian end of panto song segment.

Cinders and the gang will be performing for the good folk of Grangemouth from 7.15pm over four straight nights, from November 27 to November 30, with a matinee show at 2pm on the Saturday date.

Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/young-portonian-theatre-company for tickets and more information.