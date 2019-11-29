Fun for all at Camelon Winter Festival

Over 400 people joined in Camelon’s Winter Festival at the weekend.

The event, held on Sunday in the Abercrombie Street community centre, proved a huge hit with everyone, particularly the youngsters who were able to enjoy hours of playing games, meeting Santa and lots of other activities.

The kids enjoyed the Santa pinata. Pic: Scott Louden

There was then a lantern parade through the neighbouring streets before the children were able to smash a giant Santa pinata to get sweets.

Ann Henderson, chairperson of the community centre, thanked everyone who helped make the event such a success, particularly the volunteers who helped on the day and members of Vineyard Church who set up the hall.