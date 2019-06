The talented youngsters of Falkirk Youth Theatre will celebrate the joys of being different in an all-singing adaptation of Hans Christian Anderson’s Ugly Ducking tale.

Feathers will fly in their Honk Jr performances, but the message is clear: don’t judge a book by its cover — only when you look at what’s inside do you get the whole story.

And that’s literally true.

Honk Jr runs at Falkirk Town Hall on Friday, June 7 (7.30pm), Saturday, June 8 (2pm and 7.30pm) and Sunday, June 9 (2pm).