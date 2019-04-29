Falkirk Town Hall Summer 2019: Ed and Annie, Tina and Danny, The Beatles and Dreamboys too

Falkirk Town Hall has seen a ton of top turns tread its boards over the years but Summer 2019 looks like one of its best seasons of pure entertainment gold in many a moon.

The talent grabbers at Falkirk Community Trust must have been working overtime in recent months to secure a line-up that any self-respecting concert venue would give it’s Royal Box for.

Looking at the world of music first, a loving tribute to the one and only Priscilla White takes place on Saturday, May 10 when the Cilla and the Shades of the 60s Show hits town.

May is a packed with scintillating sonic sessions, with Irish legends The Furey’s (May 24), a soulful tribute to Miss Turner with Totally Tina (May 25) and the songs of John, Paul, George and Richard Starkey in Beatlemania (May 31).

There’s no let up in June as Michael Jackson’s legacy – his musical legacy that is – lives on in Navi’s King of Pop Show (June 1), Broadway tunes are belted out by award-winning Lance Ellington (June 15) and we want to be close to the stage for Carpenters Gold (June 23).

August brings the rootsy rock ‘n’ roll of the Roy Orbinson and Travelling Wilburys Experience (August3) along with Fleetwood Mac and Eagles classics given the unplugged treatment with Acoustic Mac and Eagles (August 4). There will also be a showcase of Ireland’s top live performers in the Keep it Country Show (August 5).

As if that was not enough 60s singing sensation Anita Harris teams up with the finest Sinatra, Martin and Davis Jnr tribute acts for The Rat Pack is Back (August 18) – you definitely doobie, doobie don’t want to miss it.

And this “month of music” is not over yet with the George Michael Story (August 23), Classic Music Live Falkirk’s showcase for Adam Kilgour (August 24) and Scottish national treasures Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham (August 31) rounding things off in fine foot tapping fashion.

If you like to laugh – and these days who doesn’t enjoy some light relief – then comedy calls FTH home, albeit on a temporary basis, with telly panel show star and stand up Ed Byrne (May 30) followed by Scotland’s very own Danny Bhoy (June 14) and the naughtier parody of 50 Shades of Grey, 51 Shades of Maggie (August 11) getting guffaws going good style.

No stranger to the odd theatrical production, FTH will hand its stage over to Falkirk Youth Theatre and its all singing, all dancing musical Annie Jnr (June 8 to June 10) and then West End rocker Twist and Shout (June 22).

And it’s lady’s night at Falkirk Town Hall on August 17 when The Dreamboys come a calling. Pass the baby oil gran and don’t bring your knitting.

Obviously these are just a few of the highlights for Summer 2019, there are lots more events and activities coming to FTH as you can see for yourself in their brand new brochure.

Visit www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org for more information.