Falkirk’s Media men share a bill with Sex Pistol Matlock

Rock ‘n’ rollers with a social conscience The Media Whores will be hooking up with an original Sex Pistol tomorrow (Friday).

The local band will be supporting Glen Matlock at the La Belle Angele in Hastie’s Close, Edinburgh from 7pm and they will be back in the nation’s capital following this prestigious gig, with a headline show at Henry’s Cellar Bar on Friday, May 31, also from 7pm, to launch their new album a Decade of Defiance.

It’s sure to be a great night with support coming from Not Robots, The Phlegm, Your Reptilian Masters and The Shan.

Next month The Media Whores motor over to Glasgow to support the Legendary Shack Shakers at Broadcast on Sunday, June 2.

www.facebook.com/MediaWhband for more.