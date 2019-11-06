Falkirk’s Media men make some waves in Mediterranea

Crusading melodic rockers The Media Whores will be performing all their socially conscious hits in the City of Stirling later this month.

The guys, who recently released their new album A Decade of Defiance, will be shaking the foundations at Mediterranea in Viewfield Place from 7.30pm on Friday, November 29.

Support comes from Stirling’s own Bell Jar and Big Up.

The Media Whores will warm up for that gig with a support slot in Glasgow’s Broadcast on Sunday, November 17, sharing the bill with Manchester punk group Brix and the Extricated.

Visit www.facebook.com/MediaWhband for more information.