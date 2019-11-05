Falkirk’s Callendar Park will be rocked by Primes and pyrotechnics in just a few hours

Live music and live explosions will be competing for the crowds’ undivided attention when folk start gathering in Callendar Park a few hours from now the annual fireworks extravaganza.

Local bands Sonic Blues and Primes – who played Callendar Park earlier this year for the award-winning Vibration Festival – will provide the night’s musical entertainment.

Playing half hour sets, Sonic Blues start things off at 6.30pm and Primes finish things off at 7.05pm.

The big bangs begin at 7.30pm and stop-a-popping just before 8pm.

A Falkirk Community Trust spokesperson said: “Please wrap up warmly. Food vans will be present and the Callendar Park Kiosk will be open, with a Changing Places toilet situated in front of Callendar House.

“Let’s keep Falkirk the safest area in Scotland again this Bonfire Night.”

Traffic restrictions will be in force for the fireworks spectacular, along with a number of key safety measures.

Callendar Road will be closed to all traffic from 6pm to 9pm, leading to restricted access to Moncks Road and Oliver Road. There will be a one way system in operation at Kemper Avenue, which will be accessed only via Arnott Street.

Meanwhile police will enforce a no alcohol policy at the display, and nobody will be allowed to light sparklers.

People attending are advised to wear suitable closing, including sturdy footwear, and to take a torch.

They are also asked to take instructions from both the police and stewards at the event.

Visit www.facebook.com/FalkirkCommunityTrust for more information.

Weather, traffic and other safety updates will be posted on the night on the Falkirk Police Twitter page.