Falkirk Operatic Society’s September cabaret has royal connections

Falkirk Operatic Society are preparing to take to the stage once again – this time to perform Musical Nights...A Royal Connection at Falkirk Town Hall.

This year’s Autumn cabaret will bring audiences music from a wide ranging list of artists, all whom have a royal connection such as Queen, Sir Elton John, ABBA and ‘The Kings of Swing’. There will also be songs from the musicals of Sir Cameron Mackintosh.

The shows will be performed on both Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21 at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee also showing at 2pm.

For more information visit the Falkirk Operatic Society Facebook page or email info@falkirkoperatic.com.

Tickets, priced £12, can be obtained by visiting www.falkirkoperatic.com.