Falkirk BTW’s new show and pizza nights will take some topping

Falkirk’s Tryst Theatre will be serving up a sizzling show in Behind the Wall’s Pizza Pad next month.

The Melville Street venue is giving customers the chance to enjoy Tryst stars Jim Allan and Carol Clark performing the hour-long Brits abroad comedy play April in Paris, while tucking into a specially created pizza and downing a refreshing beverage.

It’s a tasty combination to be sure and one which will run every month throughout the year.

A BTW spokesbloke said: “Upstairs at Behind the Wall is The Pizza Pad where you can join us for a specially-created BTW pizza pie, a drink and an hour-long fun play performed by Falkirk Tryst Theatre.

“Launching this new venture is the hilarious comedy April in Paris by John Godber starring Carol Clark and Jim Allan.”

As you pick off their anchovies, being careful not to dislodge that pepperoni, you can take in Carol and Jim’s portrayal of Bet and Al, who lead boring lives in their Yorkshire home until Bet wins a Romantic Breaks competition in a magazine.

The prize, a weekend in Paris, is their first experience abroad and – just like the anchovies on your pizza – they are like fish out of water.

It’s a laugh-out-loud depiction of clueless Brits abroad – as they try French cuisine, wrestle with their phrasebook, visit the red light area and even fend off would-be muggers on the Metro.

This amateur production of April in Paris is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Ltd, a Concord Theatricals Company, and runs in BTW’s Pizza Pad from Monday, February 17 to Thursday, February 20 at 8pm.

Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/trysttheatre for more.