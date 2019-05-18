Falkirk artist joins Scotland’s best at prestige London show

A Falkirk-born artist with a taste for unusual material has gained a plum showing for his work in a prestigious London show.

Frank To’s art - as in representations of medieval plague doctors - can be dark and challenging, and is guaranteed to be “different”.

'King Bee' - one of the works to go on show in London

For example his latest work uses the medium of gunpowder, aiming to both challenge and contribute to the craft of contemporary drawing.

People who collect his work include Sir Patrick Stewart (of Star Trek fame) and New York based art historian Michel Witmer - who hangs To’s paintings alongside those of Picasso, Dine and Warhol.

Now he has been chosen as one of just seven Scottish artists selected from more that 1,800 entries to appear in the Royal Society of British Artists Exhibition 2019.

He has also been elected Professional Artist Member in the Society of Scottish Artists.

Frank said of his latest work: “It’s important I continue to challenge myself as an artist, both mentally and physically. “As I am trained traditionally, I am showing innovation in art drawing process that is rarely sought by many artists today,which is unfortunate.

“I am delighted to be accepted in the Royal Society of British Artists exhibition and elected as Professional Artist Member of the SSA.

“I am humbled by these new opportunities, especially after exhibiting at the Royal Scottish Academy, Royal West of England Academy, Royal Ulster Academy and Royal Cambrian Academy in a short period of time.”

The Royal Society of British Artists is dedicated to promoting the highest standards of skill, concept and draughtsmanship in painting, sculpture, printmaking and drawing.

The Society of Scottish Artists is an artist-led, not-for-profit organisation with over 1,000 members from across Scotland and beyond.

Founded in 1891, it showcases the controversial and the unexpected, providing crucial hanging space to promising new Scottish artists of promise.

On display at the London show with Frank’s creations will be work by fellow Scottish artists Georgina Bown, Joyce W Cairns, Deborah Cruden, Jim Fogarty, Jenny Handley and Teresa Hunyadi.

The exhibition will be at the Mall Galleries, Federation of British Artists, 17 Carlton House Terrace, London, SW1Y 5BD from July 4 to July 14.