Eric, Ernie and top turns bring some sunshine to Falkirk Town Hall this summer

Falkirk Town Hall has seen a ton of talent tread its boards over the years but Summer 2019 looks like one of its best seasons of pure entertainment gold in many a moon.

The talent grabbers at Falkirk Community Trust must have been working overtime in recent months to secure a line-up that any self-respecting concert venue would give it’s Royal Box for.

Fans of Morecambe and Wise will think they died and woke up in Ernie’s flat on Saturday, May 25 when actors Jonty Stephens and Ian Ashpitel bring their amazing show an Evening of Eric and Ern to FTH.

It’s like a walk down memory lane for folk of a certain age and a glimpse into how telly was and how it could be again for the You Tube/Netflix generation. You cannot ask for a better night of entertainment, unless you went out to see a play what Ernie wrote and were sitting next to Eric while you were watching it.

Vintage TV magic comes around again with Only Fools and Boycie (September 28) an intimate evening with actor John Challis which will give the inside story on Del Boy and Rodney’s never ending quest to become millionaires at some point in the coming years.

Comedy is always welcome at FTH and there are laughs aplenty on the way this summer with Leah Macrae returning with her new show My Big Fat Fabulous Diary (May 31) and stand ups Raymond Mearns (July 20) and Stewart Francis (September 22) also campaigning for chuckles.

Live music always features strongly at the town hall and this year’s line up has something for almost every musical taste – sorry spaghetti western eastern trance fans, maybe next year.

Simon and Garfunkel Through the Years in Concert (May 23) builds a musical bridge over all waters, troubled or otherwise, while Sing Forth community choir (June 14), West End production Be Bop a Lula (June 27) and The Drifters (June 28) come on over to entertain the FTH crowds.

David Bowie and Queen classics get the unplugged treatment with Acoustic Bowie and Queen (June 29), while local talents Barbara Bryceland (August 17) and young percussionist Lewis Blackwood (August 23) join 70s pop poster boy Les McKeown (August 31) to deliver some shang-a-lang-tastic concerts.

September brings tributes to stars of yesteryear with The Roy Orbison Story (September 22) and The Johnny Cash Roadshow (September 26)

There are shows for all ages at FTH over the summer months, including circus action for tots Little To (May 24) and Falkirk Youth Theatre’s production of Honk Jnr (June 7).

And grannies need not fret, for The Dreamboys (July 21) are back for another eye-popping show, so leave the knitting at home and park the scooter responsibly – and no stage diving this time.

