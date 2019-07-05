David Walliams children’s book to be performed live in Falkirk

One of actor and comedian David Walliams’ popular children books has been adapted for the stage and is heading for Falkirk.

Gangsta Granny will be performed by Heartbreak Productions at The Helix on Tuesday, July 23 (6.30-8pm).

The show stars Ben, an 11-year-old want-to-be plumber fed up with spending his Friday nights at Granny’s, who goes searching for something more edible than her favourite snack, cabbage, in the kitchen.

It’s there he stumbles upon an old biscuit tin which holds more than just digestives. The box contains something even better — Granny’s biggest secret.

Tickets cost £11-£16.50.