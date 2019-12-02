Christmas officially begins in Dennyloanhead as tree lights are switched on

Festive cheer was in plentiful supply as Dennyloanhead villagers gathered to watch the area’s Christmas lights being switched on.

Around 100 residents turned out as the switch was flicked to illuminate a giant Christmas tree on Friday.

Schoolchildren and parents braved the chilly temperatures for the event in Haypark Road, all of which was made possible by a fundraising committee set up via Facebook.

Head of Muir Primary School P7 pupil Olivia Weir was given the honour of switching on the decorations.

Anne Calder, a member of the fundraising committee, praised the support shown by villagers who helped to raise the £1400 needed for the switch-on ceremony.

She said: “It was absolutely brilliant.

“A couple of the kids handed out sweeties to the rest of the children.

“It was held beside the remembrance chair as well which was quite nice.

“Thank you to Lightways for dressing up the tree and Scotmid for giving us £500 from its community fund.

“Thank you as well to Kevin Bennett from Falkirk Council who organised for the tree to go up and everybody in the area who donated.”