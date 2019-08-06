Buzz begins for Falkirk’s Vibration Festival 2020

Falkirk’s live music massive can breathe a collective sigh of relief as organisers confirmed the town’s very own Vibration Festival will be back bigger and better in 2020.

There were concerns the well attended event, which took place during rain showers in Callander Park on Saturday, May 25, might have been a one-off extravaganza but the Ure brothers have given everyone an early Christmas present by announcing Vibration will return on Saturday, May 23 next year.

And they promise it will be even bigger, with more stages and entertainment available than this year’s inaugural event.

No line-up details have been announced yet, but this year’s bill featured an amazing array of talent, including Feeder, Alabama 3, The Coral, Stevie McCrorie and local rising acts like Primes and The Patryns.

Ponchos, umbrellas and welly boots were the main fashion statement of the day made by crowds as grey skies gave way to drizzle and a full on downpour during some stretches, but that did not dampen the joy and enthusiasm of people of all ages for the music and activities provided.

Organised by Polmont siblings Andrew and David Ure, Vibration was certainly a family friendly day out and featured face-painting, the animals of Zoolab, water zorbing and fairground stalls aplenty.

There was also some top nosh on offer with an array of street food outlets and a bar.

Speaking after the festival Andrew was proud of what he, David and everyone else involved in Vibration Festival had achieved.

At the time he stated the festival would only be able to come back next year if external investment and sponsorship was secured.

He added: “The event was a real labour of love for both David and I over the course of the last year. The sheer volume of work and effort that went into organising it was immense and it became a full time job in many ways.

“It was also a huge financial investment – it wasn’t council funded or government funded or anything like that and I’m not sure a lot of people understood that. The whole event was about two local brothers wanting to bring a premium music event to the heart of Scotland that we hoped would be successful and grow.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t control the weather on the day and it was a bit gutting as it had been so sunny the day before but that’s Scotland for you. More crowds and better weather would have been great but given it was the first year I feel the event did itself proud.

“There’s always room for improvement with anything of this scale but feedback has been fantastic.”