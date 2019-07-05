Boy oh boy – the female population of Falkirk have a real dream date lined up

Pity the poor husbands and other halves who get in the way of their spouses as they prepare to head down to Falkirk Town Hall to see the Dreamboys later this month.

It would be easier to try and slow down a runaway express train than to dare ask your partner if she left your Sunday dinner in the oven as she storms out the door on the evening of July 21 for her date with male dancing nirvana at 8pm.

The Dreamboys experience, according to their management team, is without a shadow of a doubt the UK’s most famous and successful show of its kind in history and has been raising temperatures at venues from Ramsbottom to Cockermouth has been perfectly created for hen nights and girls’ nights out.

A Dreamboys spokesbloke stated: “The guys have made special guest appearances on some of the UK’s biggest TV shows such as The X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent, Celebrity Big Brother, Loose Women, This Morning, Geordie Shore and The Only Way Is Essex.

“They have also taken part in massive sold out Worldwide tours – it’s no wonder The Dreamboys are the only show of its kind in history to have celebrity status.”

But don’t take their word for it, the many women who have left their husbands or boyfriends home alone to fend for themselves – how does this microwave work anyway? – have been singing the Dreamboys praises.

One fan, who had to be sedated after the show, said: “We came here as a group of 15 for a hen night. The show was fantastic and the buffet was better than I expected. Overall we had a fantastic night and highly recommend the show.”

Another ecstatic male dance enthusiast stated: “Went to see the boys in June – was an absolutely amazing night, so much fun and screamed way too much. All the guys are so lovely and super hot. Cannot wait to go see them again – definitely a fan for life.”

“OMG – the show was amazing. I went to see the boys for the first time tonight at Wolverhampton, I was gobsmacked at their talent and humour. I haven’t laughed so much in ages, just what I needed. All the lads were cute and sexy, I cant stop thinking about them.”

These magnificent male specimens – who selflessly spend their free time looking in the mirror or down the gym, pumping iron and looking in the mirror – take it personally if their audience does not leave without feeling they have witnessed something truly life changing.

The audience too feels disappointed if they go away without feeling anything.

It’s a full-time job when you’re a Dreamboy alright – the dancers featured in Sunday night’s extravaganza can often be found performing live at one of their resident male strip shows In London, Birmingham, Blackpool, Bournemouth, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Nottingham.

